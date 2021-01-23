Tech News

So you can place the Bernie Sanders meme anywhere in the world with Google Maps

By Brian Adam
0
0
Cqy4qxyphfbgjpu3oqzdz3r6hu.jpg
Cqy4qxyphfbgjpu3oqzdz3r6hu.jpg

Must Read

Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Have you seen the meme yet? This character has not gone unnoticed. On January 20, the world saw the entire transmission of the inauguration of the president of the United States Joe biden together with his vice president Kamala harris. In it, not only was the national anthem sung, by Lady Gaga, but many shared a fact that has become viral even in Google maps: is about Bernie sanders.

What did the senator do? During the inauguration of the new US president, the cameras not only struck out the reaction of the various attendees, but greater emphasis was placed on Bernie Sanders who, with his winter attire, arms and legs crossed, witnessed the act.

This fact did not go unnoticed by users who have ‘photoshopped’ the senator by placing him in various situations. But now, a program developed with Google maps allows you to place the senator anywhere in the world.

How to do it? For this you do not need to download any third-party application that can damage or steal information on your cell phone. You only need to have a working browser on your Android or iOS mobile device.

So you can place Bernie Sanders anywhere in the world using Google Maps. (Photo: Put Bernie Anywhere)
So you can place Bernie Sanders anywhere in the world using Google Maps. (Photo: Put Bernie Anywhere)

HOW TO PUT BERNIE SANDERS ON GOOGLE MAPS

To be able to perform this trick, which has caught the attention of locals and strangers, you will have to think in a specific direction or place.

For this you must enter this link “Put Bernie Anywhere”(Put Bernie anywhere). Once inside, choose the location and click on “OK”.

The app will locate you in the scene as long as it can find a relevant image. There you will observe, in the midst of everything, Bernie Sanders very comfortable in his chair, almost isolated.

He software engineer Nick Sawhney was the developer of this nice application that allows you to add the senator to almost any location in Google maps. Are you going to try it?

- Advertisement -
Follow us on Google News

Related Articles

Tech News

Solved a 100-year-old mystery concerning cancer

Brian Adam - 0
In 1921, the German doctor Otto Warburg observed that cancer cells they gathered energy from glucose in a strangely inefficient way. Instead of...
Read more
Tech News

Thanks to virtual reality, training has never been so fun and effective

Brian Adam - 0
We told about our experience with Oculus Rift S, Quest and Quest 2 in our special, three generations of low-cost viewers that, especially with...
Read more
Tech News

TCL 20 5G Recensione: connettività e schermo HDR sotto i 300 euro

Brian Adam - 0
Il TCL 20 5G è uno smartphone che punta principalmente sul comparto multimediale e sul 5G, il tutto a un prezzo competitivo. Il CES (Consumer...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©