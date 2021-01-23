So you can place the Bernie Sanders meme anywhere in the world with Google Maps

- Advertisement -

Have you seen the meme yet? This character has not gone unnoticed. On January 20, the world saw the entire transmission of the inauguration of the president of the United States Joe biden together with his vice president Kamala harris . In it, not only was the national anthem sung, by Lady Gaga, but many shared a fact that has become viral even in Google maps : is about Bernie sanders .

What did the senator do? During the inauguration of the new US president, the cameras not only struck out the reaction of the various attendees, but greater emphasis was placed on Bernie Sanders who, with his winter attire, arms and legs crossed, witnessed the act.

This fact did not go unnoticed by users who have ‘photoshopped’ the senator by placing him in various situations. But now, a program developed with Google maps allows you to place the senator anywhere in the world.

How to do it? For this you do not need to download any third-party application that can damage or steal information on your cell phone. You only need to have a working browser on your Android or iOS mobile device.

So you can place Bernie Sanders anywhere in the world using Google Maps. (Photo: Put Bernie Anywhere)

HOW TO PUT BERNIE SANDERS ON GOOGLE MAPS

To be able to perform this trick, which has caught the attention of locals and strangers, you will have to think in a specific direction or place.

For this you must enter this link “ Put Bernie Anywhere ”(Put Bernie anywhere). Once inside, choose the location and click on “OK”.

The app will locate you in the scene as long as it can find a relevant image. There you will observe, in the midst of everything, Bernie Sanders very comfortable in his chair, almost isolated.