So you can play Pac-Man on your Android without installing anything

By Brian Adam
0
0
2021 01 23 21 08 38.jpg
2021 01 23 21 08 38.jpg

With the arrival of what we could call the second generation of mobile phones, games for the distraction of users also landed. Thus, in devices like the old Nokia 5125 and others, we could find games like Memoria or the super classic Snake. Today mobile devices do not incorporate games by default or at least that is what we thought until now, that we will present you the way to play Pac-Man on Android without installing anything.

This is possible thanks to a hidden menu in the Google Play Store app where we will find Pac-Man and other games available offline.

Play Pac-Man on Android without installing anything

Speaking of classic mobile games, previously we mentioned the old Snake, so simple and addictive. However, Pac-Man is a classic on any platform and all users are familiar with it. This game is part of a small list of titles that the app Google Play Store offered for free and offline. It is a menu that appears when we enter the offline store and that allows us to play various games without having to install.

In that sense, to start playing Pac-Man on Android, the first thing you will have to do is put your device in airplane mode. If you don’t have a connection at the moment, then it won’t be necessary to put it in airplane mode.

Once this step is completed, open the Google Play Store and at the bottom select the “Games” option. In the absence of internet connection, the application will show a block identified as “Play while you wait” and just below a list with 3 games.

Just below, you will see the option “More offline games” and an “Open” button.

When you touch it, it will take you to another list of games where you will see Pac-Man and it will only be a matter of touching it to run it.

Immediately, you will go to the game interface that you can enjoy as many times as you want without installing anything or consuming data. In addition to playing Pac-Man on your Android, you will also have access to other very fun and super useful games for when we are offline.

.

