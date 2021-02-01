So you can prevent Google Assistant from recording your voice

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

When we buy an Android cell phone, the device asks us to activate the voice assistant of Google , which comes by default on various smartphones. However, many times this type of configuration could cause it to record you.

If you ever told him “Ok Google, turn on the light” or “Ok Google, turn on the TV”, because the assistant can keep a record of everything you order so that you can learn much more about your daily activities.

But this can be harmful in case you don’t know if, when you enabled Google assistant , you also pressed the button for me to record you.

Do you want to delete all kinds of audios recorded by Google ? Is it easy to do it? Do I have to ask for some kind of permission? Well, here we will tell you all the details to avoid this type of inconvenience.

HOW TO PREVENT GOOGLE FROM RECORDING YOUR VOICE

If you enter the website of Google In order to read all the conditions of use of your assistant, you will observe certain details that will catch your attention.

The Mountain View company states that “we believe you should be able to manage your data in the way that works best for you. We recently updated our settings and included more details on how Google uses audio recording to improve products like Google Assistant for everyone. “

This will inform Google that your account has not been altered. (Photo: Google)

In order to prevent your cell phone from recording everything you say to the voice assistant, it is necessary to enter this link: https://myactivity.google.com/consent/assistant/vaa. There you will see, if it is enabled, that everything you did is recorded in audios.

If you want to delete them, simply click on “delete all” and disable that option so that Google will never record you again.