So you can put WhatsApp on your Apple Watch: see all the steps

By Brian Adam
Have you bought a Apple watch and you don’t know how to install applications? Many people use WhatsApp to be able to communicate with everyone. The vast majority always use the cell phone or the computer in order to review their messages, photos, videos, GIFs among other types of multimedia content.

However, very few know that WhatsApp can also be used in the Apple watch. If you have a watch from the Cupertino company, then these are the steps you must take in order to put the quick messaging app on the smartwatch.

Currently, there are several smartwatches that can be used WhatsApp for the wrist, but, for the most part, it has a number of limitations.

Although it can be answered in some cases, in Apple watch It already allows you to send emojis as part of the reply to your conversation or message. Just follow these steps.

HOW TO PUT WHATSAPP ON YOUR APPLE WATCH

When you sync your Apple watch with your cell phone, in this case the iPhone, automatically WhatsApp it will be installed in the smart watch without major problem. If this does not appear, you must configure your watch so that you receive notifications from the app.

Every time you have an alert, the watch will ring or just vibrate. At that time, you can answer in the following ways:

This is how WhatsApp works on your Apple Watch. (Photo: Apple)
