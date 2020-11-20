Tech NewsSocial NetworksWhatsApp

So you can record your cell phone calls

By Brian Adam
0
7
Ndx2wkyaqnb3boamkws33cxcmi.jpg
Ndx2wkyaqnb3boamkws33cxcmi.jpg

Must Read

Apple

With M1 on Macs Apple would save billions

Brian Adam - 0
A new week ends in the world of technology, the penultimate of the month of November in which many insurance users are already enjoying...
Read more
Tech News

So you can record your cell phone calls

Brian Adam - 0
How many calls do you receive daily in your cell phone? Read this. Although WhatsApp and other fast messaging applications have almost...
Read more
Facebook

Learn why you should never report a contact on WhatsApp

Brian Adam - 0
WhatsApp It is one of the applications that enjoys success and continues to be one of the most downloaded; however, people constantly...
Read more
Tech News

See these iPhone 11 at a lower price on AliExpress for Black Friday 2020

Brian Adam - 0
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

How many calls do you receive daily in your cell phone? Read this. Although WhatsApp and other fast messaging applications have almost replaced it, voice communication remains one of the fundamental things in the era of the smartphone.

Although it seems strange, there are people who like record calls In order to not only have a reminder of what they have said, but also to be able to save it in order to keep an important piece of information or simply remember the voice of the person.

Do you know how to record a call on your cell phone? It should be noted that, before registering a communication, always tell the other person that you are recording the call, as this can be considered a crime. Use these steps:

Cube ACR is one of the applications with which you can record WhatsApp or Telegram calls. (Photo: Mag)
Cube ACR is one of the applications with which you can record WhatsApp or Telegram calls. (Photo: Mag)
Follow us on Google News

Related Articles

Apple

With M1 on Macs Apple would save billions

Brian Adam - 0
A new week ends in the world of technology, the penultimate of the month of November in which many insurance users are already enjoying...
Read more
Facebook

Learn why you should never report a contact on WhatsApp

Brian Adam - 0
WhatsApp It is one of the applications that enjoys success and continues to be one of the most downloaded; however, people constantly...
Read more
Tech News

See these iPhone 11 at a lower price on AliExpress for Black Friday 2020

Brian Adam - 0
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©