So you can remove the background from your photos with Photoshop online

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

When we want to create a design, montage or image in general from a photo of someone, the first thing we must do is remove the background. This allows us to use only what we want, which is effectively the main image of the photo. To achieve this there are many options that we have talked about before, however, we want to present you a way to remove the background of an image using Photoshop online.

The web version of this classic program has a tool to remove funds that is very easy to use and here we will show you how it works.

Photoshop online to remove the background from your photos

When we talk about Photoshop, the first thing we think of is that we need to have a solid knowledge of the tool. This is not a lie, however, its online version is somewhat different and if it is about eliminating funds, the matter is even simpler. It is an isolated tool, that is, we will not have to deal with the program’s interface. Instead, we will land on a website, upload the photo in question, and Photoshop online will take care of removing the background.

It should be noted that this alternative is completely free, however, to use it we will have to log in. In that sense, if you do not have an account, you can quickly enter by selecting the Google account option.

Once logged in, the process is reduced to dragging the image in question to the indicated box. This will immediately take you to the work area of ​​the tool where you will already have the cropped image. On the right side of the interface you will have options to retouch with background blurs or the complete replacement of it with solid colors.

Photoshop online is a great option to remove backgrounds from photos, considering that it is free and that the process does not take more than 5 minutes. If you are in the process of creating a design and need a photo without a background, feel free to try it.

To visit the Photoshop Background Removal Tool Online, follow this link.

.