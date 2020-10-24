So you can repair a damaged or corrupt video in Windows 10

On the other hand, we must not forget that instant messaging applications such as WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger or Telegram have also served as a dispenser for videos that end up on our phones and computers.

Video is one of the most widely used types of multimedia files in recent years. Its consumption has been boosted exponentially for two reasons. The first, the massive use of social networks, a place where the consumption of videos (especially short format) is the most demanded.

Another key factor in the proliferation of video content is the device with which it is created. Today almost everyone has a mobile phone in their pocket. This makes it much easier to record compared to not too many years ago, when home videos were born from Handycam or the first compact cameras.

But videos, like any other file, can be susceptible to external factors that can cause damage, which can sometimes be irreparable. Let’s see what are the possible causes, symptoms and solutions to a damaged or corrupt video.

Video file types

The first thing we should know before identifying a damage and looking for a solution for it is what type of video file we have before us. The most common video formats are the ones you can read below:

MOV

MP4

M4V

AVI

XVID

DIVX

Symptoms of file corruption or damage

The symptoms of damage are not always the same, but there are some very obvious. In some cases you may run into error messages that expressly state “the file you are trying to play is corrupted.” However, sometimes it is not so obvious that we should be concerned if we detect some of these symptoms:

Error codes appear “0xC00D1199” or “‘0xc00d36c4”

Video does not play audio

The screen is completely black

Synchronization problems between audio and image

Video flicker

Constantly hangs

Causes why they can be damaged

If your recording shows any of the symptoms mentioned above, chances are high that it has indeed been damaged or corrupted. Among the different causes by which these types of files can be damaged are the following:

Compression problems: Sometimes when using third-party tools to edit videos, they can reduce their size too much by deleting data, which can cause damage

Sometimes when using third-party tools to edit videos, they can reduce their size too much by deleting data, which can cause damage Broken header file: sometimes in MP4 files the header file, the one containing the information needed to run it, breaks. This can be due to different factors such as severe virus attacks, interruptions during file transfer, and sudden computer shutdown.

sometimes in MP4 files the header file, the one containing the information needed to run it, breaks. This can be due to different factors such as severe virus attacks, interruptions during file transfer, and sudden computer shutdown. Lack of power while recording: this could also corrupt the header file, as this is the last one to be written to. A sudden power stop could perform incorrect header write corrupting the file.

this could also corrupt the header file, as this is the last one to be written to. A sudden power stop could perform incorrect header write corrupting the file. Downloaded files dfrom Internet sources or resources little or not at all sure

Memory card problems

The memory card that was used in the device to store the file may not work properly. This could be due to some mistakes made during its use that prevent its normal operation. Therefore, this could in many cases cause damage to the video that is saved in it.

Memory card errors can be caused by a variety of causes, including be used for multiple devices and is constantly being pushed in and out.

Another cause that can cause damage from a card is that it is removed from the device while they are still writing the data in it. It can also happen if we rename, delete or transfer the files on the card while they are open on a computer or other device.

Tools for corrupted files

To try to repair the video we will have to use dedicated tools. If you do a quick search on Google you will see that there are a lot of tools that promise to repair your video, but not all of them are reliable or easy to use, and many of them are paid.

Here we show you some of the most reliable and simple options that you can use for this task.

VLC Media Player

The open source media player, VLC, media offers a functionality to repair corrupted files automatically. To activate it, open the player:

Click on the tab Tools

Choose preferences

Click on Input / Codecs

Accede to Files

In the drop-down menu of “Corrupt or incomplete AVI file ” choose the option “Always repair”

Kernel Video Repair

Kernel Video Repair is a paid tool, but it is worth it, as it has a very intuitive interface and is very easy to use. Kernel offers different tools for video repair depending on the format. Supports MP4, MOV, MPEG, MJPEG, MTS, M4V, AVI, AVCHD, WEBM, ASF, WMV, FLV, DIVX, 3G2, TS, 3GP, and F4V.

Its price is about 25 euros (US $ 29) and it is compatible with all versions of Windows (10, 8.1, 8, 7, Vista, XP, 2000, 98, NT, 95).

Wondershare video repair

This tool is available for both Mac and Windows operating systems. As with Kernel, this file recovery software has a very simple interface, so its application does not require advanced knowledge. According to the manufacturer itself, this software has a high repair success rate. On their website they constantly say that it is “free”, but this only refers to its download. To obtain the user license we have to pay $ 49.95.

Remo Repair MOV

This tool is dedicated solely to repair MOV files. It is available for Windows and Mac. Like the rest of those that we have presented, it is extremely simple to use. It offers a free trial version that allows you to use it, preview how your video files will look once repaired, but you will not be able to restore them or of course download them without paying. Its final price is 79.12 euros VAT included and once you purchase it you can use it indefinitely.