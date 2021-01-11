So you can schedule tweets on Twitter without installing anything

- Advertisement -

Social networks usually have their trick when it comes to positioning a publication or making it as widespread as possible. Although it is not an exact formula, it is a combination of various factors, linked to the topic you plan to address and your audience. This means that one of the keys to achieving a good positioning is to publish at the right time. Therefore, we will present you the way to schedule tweets on Twitter without installing anything.

Perhaps it is not very well known, but the platform has a native option to schedule tweets and here we will show you how to use it.

Schedule tweets through the native tool

The changes of Twitter over time have been really few, but accurate. In other words, everything that has been modified to this day has been specific elements that tend to make a lot of noise, such as manual retweet, for example. But scheduling tweets is something that is extremely useful and that apparently has not been promoted enough. To access this option, we do not have to do anything other than enter the social network from the web on your computer or smartphone.

Once inside the web version of Twitter, the first thing you should do is write the tweet you want to program. Then, you must click on the last icon on the composition window’s ribbon.

This icon shows a calendar and a clock, when you click it, the window to schedule tweets will be displayed. There you will only have to indicate the date and time you want the publication to be made and that’s it.

It should be noted that this option is not available in the mobile application, so if you want to do it from your smartphone, you will always have to use the browser. However, with this mechanism you can save yourself the work of searching and installing other alternatives to schedule tweets.

