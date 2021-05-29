So you can search by date for a specific image or video in Google Photos

Many people who have had a large number of images and videos stored on their computer or cell phone, have chosen to store them in Google Photos, one of the best applications to save your snapshots. In addition, this platform usually has too many files and if you suddenly want to search for a specific one but don’t know how, in the next note we will teach you some tricks to solve this problem.

If you use this application since it was created in 2015, you must have many memories, therefore, we will show you some tricks so you can search for a specific photo or video and just by typing a few commands in the search engine. Google Photos. You do not need to install other programs.

It should be noted that these commands work both on a mobile device and on a computer, and it is also available for the iOS and Android operating systems. For example: if we enter January 2021, the app will show us all the photos that we upload in that month.

Example (Photo: Google Photos / Mag)

It is not the only way, you can also put the word Photos (Photos) followed by “After” (after) or Before (before) and finally the date. for example: Photos Before 5-28-2021, and Google Photos It will show us all the images that we store before May 28 of this year. For this trick the words must be written in English.

As you remember, Google Photos will cease to be a free service from June 1, from this date all images or videos that we upload to the platform will consume the 15 GB that we will have as a limit, if we occupy all of them, we will be obliged to pay any of their packages ranging from 1.99 euros for 100 GB or 2.99 euros for 200 GB monthly.

HOW TO SEE HOW MUCH SPACE I HAVE IN GOOGLE PHOTOS

To manage your storage space you have to go to the Google website called StorgeHere we can verify the total availability that we have left and an estimate of time to fully occupy it. Likewise, it details the amount of photos and video occupied in megabyte (MB) or Gigabyte (GB), as well as the space occupied in Google Drive, Gmail.