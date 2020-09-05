So you can see if Google is offering balloon internet on top of you

Google has several projects around the world, and one of them is Loon . Previously called as Project Loon , the company offers Internet connection anywhere in the world thanks to these balloons. And you can tell if you have one on top of you right now quite easily.

Since the beginning of the history of the Internet, the main access points are through fixed networks (such as fiber), mobile networks through antennas, or satellite connections such as Starlink, which will allow connecting from anywhere in the world with just orient an antenna.

4G LTE anywhere in the world up to 20 Mbps

However, there are places where it is still difficult to access this connectivity via satellite, and it will be quite an expensive service. For this reason, Google created Loon seven years ago with the aim of offering 4G LTE coverage anywhere in the world where it is necessary, either in areas of Africa where it is difficult to carry networks, or in areas declared as catastrophic after a natural disaster such as it could be a tsunami.

Loon uses hot air balloons that fly to altitudes between 17 to 25 km, offering a terrestrial coverage of a radius of up to 25 km. The balloons are connected to each other and to the terrestrial antennas, with a receiver on the ground to be able to replicate the signal. Basically a lot like Starlink, but with a lower height.

This project is fully operational in various parts of the world. Google displays these balloons in Africa, Latin America or Australia, whereas in Eurasia it is difficult to find them and they do not usually deploy them.

You can see Loon’s balloons with Flightradar24

In order to know where they are at all times, we simply have to go to the Flighradar24 website, and together with the planes that are flying in real time around the world, we can also see the balloons with a small globe icon. Many of these are deployed in groups of several balloons, so that the coverage area is much greater.

Google booted in Kenya its first commercial service with Loon last June, with a fleet of 35 balloons covering 50,000 square kilometers in the western and central parts of the country, including the capital Nairobi. Before the launch, they already offered service in the country to more than 35,000 users, with download speeds of up to 18.9 Mbps and 4.74 Mbps upload, with latencies of 19 Mbps.

The balloons go through the sky depending on the atmospheric conditions and the wind that blows in the stratosphere. Balloons alternate between offering the Internet directly or acting as a link in a mesh network. Each balloon is a little over 100 days in the air before returning to Earth.

Google already said at the time that they are not looking to replace fixed, mobile or satellite networks, but simply to be a complement for when they fail. However, there have been complaints against Google for offering Internet with Loon in areas that already have fixed networks, or in others where there are users who cannot afford mobile phones.

Little by little, your balloons will reach more countries and areas of the world, such as Peru, Mozambique or the Amazon. In Peru, they already have several balloons deployed with the “Internet For All Peru” program.