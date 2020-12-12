Social NetworksFacebookTech NewsWhatsApp

So you can see the deleted messages in WhatsApp Plus again

By Brian Adam
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Did you know about this spectacular trick to see deleted messages in WhatsApp? Through it, they can not only send free text messages, but also send a variety of multimedia elements such as photos, videos, GIFs, audio messages, among others.

It has now been discovered that, through the latest update of WhatsApp Plus, a mod of the original, you can know exactly what those messages said that have been deleted by your friends.

If your colleague or contact sent you a message at WhatsApp, then he deleted it and you were left wondering what it said, because this is the trick you were waiting for.

It should be noted that it will depend on each user to download WhatsApp Plus, since, being unofficial, it can generate a permanent ban on your account in the original Facebook app according to its privacy and security regulations. Did you know?

WhatsApp Plus is the only application that allows you to see those messages deleted by your friends again. (Photo: WhatsApp)
HOW TO VIEW DELETED MESSAGES IN WHATSAPP

To be able to know what the messages deleted by your friends were saying in WhatsApp Plus, you need to perform these steps:

