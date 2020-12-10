Tech News

So you can see the LIVE tour of Santa Claus on Google Maps

By Brian Adam
0
0
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Who will you spend Christmas? Your family, friends, children? Well, this you should know. Although this year 2020 will be different, there is a method to enjoy as a family Live the tour of Santa Claus using Google maps. What to do?

Like all years, Google make an exclusive map so that you can visualize the Santa Claus journey dynamically on a fairly colorful website. Is about Santa Tracker, the same that can be accessed from anywhere in the world.

But you will not only be able to find Santa Claus preparing the gifts, but also being able to play with the elves in the gift packaging, or Mama Claus, who will be in charge of giving you the latest news about when the most anticipated sleigh in the world will come out.

It should be noted that this year, in the presence of covid-19, Santa Claus, Mama Claus and other characters, use their masks in order to avoid the spread of the coronavirus.

How can I see the LIVE tour of Santa Claus in Google maps? Well, these are the steps you must follow so as not to miss any minute of the sleigh’s departure from December 24, the date on which Christmas Eve is celebrated.

HOW TO SEE THE TRAVEL OF SANTA CLAUS ON GOOGLE MAPS

