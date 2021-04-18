So you can send a video on WhatsApp without losing quality

- Advertisement -

Compression is a process that is usually carried out in messaging applications when sending files such as images or videos. This is done with the purpose of reducing the weight of the file and speeding up its delivery. However, sometimes we need the material to arrive with its original characteristics. Therefore, we will teach you a trick to send a video on WhatsApp without losing quality.

To carry it out, you will not need to download additional applications, because it is a different process but occupying the native options of the application.

The way to send a video without losing quality on WhatsApp

Being WhatsApp the most used messaging platform around the world, it is common that we owe some files through its interface. However, compression means that the material sent does not maintain the same level of quality. In that sense, if you are sending an image or video that must be published on the web, it will not have the necessary characteristics to look good. That is why we need a way to send a video through WhatsApp without losing quality.

The good news is that the way to do it exists and does not require the installation of additional applications. It is something that we can easily do from the native options as we will see below.

To start sending video on WhatsApp without losing quality, go to the chat where you will share the material. Normally, what we do here is touch the clip icon and select the video option and then send it. This is precisely the problem, when selecting the video option, WhatsApp will automatically compress the file.

Instead, we will touch the clip icon and then select “Document”. From this option you will also have access to the videos and when sending it from there, WhatsApp will not compress the video. In this way, you will be able to send audiovisual material without going through the compression of the application.

