So you can send Meet video calls to the TV through the Chromecast

Google Meet continues to evolve and everything seems to indicate that the intention of its developer is, indeed, the one that was leaked a few days ago: that Meet becomes the only video calling service of its creator, even surpassing Google Duo. The last thing is that we can already use Meet through the Chromecast.

Google has already made a move with Meet to expand the number of compatible screens by giving access to its Google Nest Hub, the screen assistants of the Californian company. Now the movement goes more towards the use of the giant screens that we have at home. We will only need a Google Chromecast and any screen will be able to host a Meet video call.

How to Cast a Meet Video Call to TV with Chromecast

As we have said, Google activates the compatibility of its Meet with its Chromecast devices, with all of them without exception, but it also does it with those devices compatible with Google Cast. That means that if we have a television at home that already receives Google Cast natively, it can also be used to host Meet video calls.

Logically, the camera through which they will see us will continue to be that of the phone, tablet, Chromebook, laptop or Google Nest Hub from which we have started the video call, but now the screen on which to see the other participants of the video call can be much larger.

To be able to send a Meet video call to TV through the Chromecast we have two options. O well send it before it starts, or we can send it once the conversation is already underway. For the first, we will follow the following steps:

We open Google Meet to start the meeting

Click on “Send this meeting”

Once in the Send tab, we select Chromecast or the compatible device

As we have said, we can also send the Meet video call to the Chromecast once started. The procedure is the next:

We select the three vertical points during the call

Click on “Send this meeting”

Once in the Send tab, we select Chromecast or the compatible device

Said and done. Our video call will be automatically open on our television and we will be able to see the participants in it larger. At any time we can cancel this shipment by reselecting the three vertical points and clicking on “Stop sending the meeting “. Or simply, hanging up the video call. As simple as that.