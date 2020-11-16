So you can set custom backgrounds in each WhatsApp chat

There is no doubt about the leadership that WhatsApp holds within the messaging applications, being the most used throughout the globe. However, its rate of updates, although it is constant, generally does not bring as significant options as in the case of Telegram, for example. Despite this, the app continues to bring small improvements after each update and now it is the turn of the chat background. With the new version of WhatsApp you will have the possibility to set custom backgrounds for each chat.

It is a very interesting option that allows us to personalize much more each chat that we frequently occupy.

Do you want custom backgrounds for each WhatsApp chat? It is already possible!

Until a few months ago, the possibility of configuring a chat background was general, that is, it would apply to all chats in the application. Now, you will have the ability to set custom backgrounds for each of the chats you have. This not only deepens the personalization factor, but also allows us to immediately recognize who we are writing to. This will surely reduce the wrong message rate, so if this happens to you frequently, applying a custom background might be solved.

In that sense, to start setting custom backgrounds in your WhatsApp conversations, go to the chat in question first.

Then, touch the button with the 3 dots in the upper right and in the menu that appears you will see the option “Wallpaper”.

This will show the available sources from which to take the images where you can choose a photo from your gallery, solid color or images from the WhatsApp gallery.

Follow the same process to set custom backgrounds for all the chats you want. It should be noted that it will be necessary to update the application to have access to this function, so if you have not done so here we leave you the links.

WhatsApp for iOS, in this link.

WhatsApp for Android, in this link.

