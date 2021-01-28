So you can transfer all your WhatsApp conversations to Telegram: step by step

- Advertisement -

Don’t you want to lose any kind of chats to Telegram ? Then use this trick. For a few weeks, many people decided to leave WhatsApp after the application released its new 2021 policies. They generally tend to share your personal information with companies so that they can improve their advertising.

This fact caused several to download the competitor: Telegram . Although it has many more functions than the Facebook app, there is a small problem: you will not be able to see the previous conversations.

However, there is already a method so that you do not lose any of your WhatsApp chats. Learn about the sensational steps to take them to Telegram in an easy way. How to do it?

Best of all, you don’t have to hack or just install a third-party app. On the contrary, everything is in the same fast messaging platform.

HOW TO IMPORT YOUR CONVERSATIONS FROM WHATSAPP TO TELEGRAM

The steps are easy and you don’t need to have weird programs or be a messenger expert. Use this:

The first thing you should do is enter WhatsApp and then any chat.

Once inside, press the three dots at the top and enter the chat settings.

There you will see an option that says “Export chat”.

Choose if you want to attach files to the transfer (images, audios, etc.)

In this way you can import WhatsApp messages to Telegram. (Photo: MAG)