So you can use Telegram without your cell phone number

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

Have you stopped using WhatsApp ? Many confirm it. After the Facebook application decided to modify its security policies in 2021. In less than a week, Telegram It has gained a new place and a large part of users are, for the moment, using the app and even seeing what plus the program offers them.

While Telegram It is nothing new, this year has seen its statistics grow due to the number of users who have downloaded it on both their Android devices and iPhones. Did you know that it is possible to create an account without using your number?

Well, as you read it. Unlike WhatsApp , where you register a mobile or landline number, in the app of British-Emirati origin neither of the two is necessary. How to do it?

For this, it is not necessary to have or download a third-party application, much less have to hack or simply root your cell phone. Everything is quite simple.

HOW TO USE TELEGRAM WITHOUT YOUR CELL PHONE NUMBER

The trick is old; However, given the exodus of users of WhatsApp to Telegram Thousands want to know what benefits this app brings them that, we assure, will use it as the main one.

You can create a temporary number to be able to use Telegram easily and simply. (Photo: Telegram)

Remember to always read the security policies before accepting any type of changes within Telegram so that it does not surprise you like WhatsApp.