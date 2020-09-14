Tech NewsApps

So you can use the new SwiftKey cursor for Android

By Brian Adam
Here's how you can use the new SwiftKey cursor for Android
So You Can Use The New Swiftkey Cursor For Android

Here's how you can use the new SwiftKey cursor for Android

The popular keyboard Swiftkey of Microsoft follow in the footsteps of Gboard and add in its latest stable version a feature that users of the Google keyboard have been enjoying for more than two years: the
Microsoft update the stable version of your keyboard Swiftkey to launch to everyone: the gesture cursor.

Now lets us slide your finger to move the cursor on keyboard Swiftkey as if it were a touchpad to more precisely position the cursor on a word or letter of a text.

SwiftKey cursor control

Swiftkey

To use the new courses only hold down the space bar and without releasing move your finger sideways. The cursor control function will be activated so that we can move our finger in any direction. Unlike Gboard, here we can move up and down and not just to the sides.

Microsoft informs that if we have several languages ​​configured we will have to activate the cursor control from Settings> Writing> Cursor control. If we don’t like this feature, we will only have to deactivate it.

Swiftkey Cursor
Microsoft SwiftKey keyboard

Microsoft SwiftKey keyboard

  • Developer: Swiftkey
  • Download it at: Google play
  • Price: Free
  • Category: Productivity

