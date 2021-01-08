Social NetworksFacebookTech NewsWhatsApp

So you can use WhatsApp without Facebook according to the new 2021 policies

By Brian Adam
Did you know that there is a trick to not synchronize or use your data in Facebook? WhatsApp It is the application that has made a big turnaround after adding its new 2021 policies around the world. Millions of users have received this notification on their smartphones in order for you to accept it.

In case you do not want to accept the new policies of WhatsAppYou will simply have to take a step to the side and delete the application for not agreeing with its use.

Although it is quite controversial, within the new regulations of the fast messaging app it mentions that it will be synchronized with Facebook to be able to provide certain advertising of your tastes. What if I don’t have the social network?

“We may use your information we receive to operate, provide, improve, understand, personalize, support our services and Facebook offerings.”, reads a statement from WhatsApp shared on their website.

This is what the new WhatsApp policies say in more detail. (Photo: MAG)
WILL I BE ABLE TO USE WHATSAPP IF I DO NOT HAVE A FACEBOOK?

Although WhatsApp mentions that it will only use certain information, such as your name, contacts and phone number with Facebook, and that it will not share or have access to your conversations, there is some fear on the part of people in wanting to authorize the new 2021 policies.

However, there is a way to never sync your account again. However, for this you should not only use another phone number that is not associated with your Facebook or WhatsApp.

This cell phone must be much more restricted and you should not give it to any other company. With this method, they will no longer have any problem in which the fast messaging app uses certain information from you to know your tastes and thus provide you with improvements in its advertising.

