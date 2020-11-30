So you can watch Disney Plus on an unsupported TV

Do you want to have Disney Plus right now, but your TV is not supported? Here we have the solution. Although the application has already landed in Latin America, there are some people who, despite subscribing, still cannot view the content of the new streaming platform.

This is many times because your TV is not compatible or simply does not have the basic requirements to open Disney Plus . What I can do? Here we will recommend some steps.

You don’t need to buy a new TV that adapts to the streaming app. On the contrary, you must use one of these devices that we mentioned.

REQUIREMENTS FOR DISNEY TO WORK ON YOUR TV

This way you can have Google Plus on your unsupported TV using a Google Chromecast. (Photo: Google)

If you don’t have any TVs like these, you can use Google Chromecast or a Roku to make your TV compatible with Disney Plus . In this way you can send content from the smartphone app to your TV.

Remember that your television must have an HDMI input, since the devices that we have discussed have this type of connectivity, as well as a nearby outlet to avoid unplugging it.

