Social distancing and pop for fun: who are the Ladilla Rusa, the duo of Spanish journalists behind the European viral hit

Security cameras, running between the gondolas of any supermarket, a man, a woman, two masks. The scenes from the video clip of “A meter and a half from you” they could have been filmed in a location in Barcelona, ​​Mexico City, Puerto Madryn or Caballito. The Russian crab They created an impossible love story in a pandemic, with a crazy and catchy rhythm and they heated up the Spanish winter amid regional confinements, Christmas for few and the vaccine that arrives and that does not arrive. Whether in Europe or Latin America, the different realities tie when it comes to uncertainty, COVID-19 knows no borders, but the ability to overcome laughing and dancing when everything is wrong, neither. Humor in times of crisis did it again.

Tania lozano and Victor Clares They are two friends from Barcelona who have shared life from a very young age, and the profession as adults: they are both journalists. In 2017 they realized that their ability to make a song out of any circumstance could take another form, so they called in a producer and started recording. What started as a game to decompress the seriousness of the day to day became an opportunity to take a total turn, the kind that turns everything upside down. YouTube exploded, they called them to do shows three nights a week, they called them to participate in festivals. Russian crab had become a serious group.

With the connection of some Lysergic Pimpernels, the self-confidence of the Miranda! more daring and the public relations of Sonny & Cher, journalists were giving way to artists. “I was working on television in a very serious, informative program, the antithesis of what I wanted to do. He did reports, one week he talked about the nuclear danger, another week about corruption, all topics that were treated very in depth. That’s why at the beginning we characterized ourselves a lot with wigs, glasses, because it gave us a bit of modesty that they identified us that we were the same person. I was on television and I didn’t want them to know it was me”, Víctor says and confesses that he started studying music relatively recently.

Although they are both music lovers, they did not know the methods to compose a song in an orthodox way, so they met with professionals who worked together to give their best on their debut album, State of malaise (2018). The next album is already in process, and in order to get it out they organized a crowdfunding (fundraising). They hesitated to do it, they were ashamed, until they came to the conclusion that it was a way to sell the album in advance and that, although last year they made money doing concerts, this 2020 has been tragic for the artists. “The important thing is to do it,” they say.

In addition to a warm and unknown audience, Tania also assures that her friends in the music world were hooked on the proposal. With “A meter and a half from you” they exceeded digital platforms and reached all Spanish TV and radio programs, as well as the Instagram feed of actor Paco León (José María / María José en The house of flowers) who surprised his almost two million followers with a successful lip sync.

“Was the life change very abrupt for you?”

—Víctor: What happened to us was hard because we worked from Monday to Friday and on weekends we had to go to act, so it was super exhausting. Besides, the head was crazy so big because we had to change the chip so much … I remember when I was in the newsroom talking about a super serious topic on Monday and I looked at my shoes and I had blonde wig hairs. It was very crazy!

—Tania: I have gotten overwhelmed at first because I got up a lot early, I got up at a quarter to six every day because I was a copywriter and went on TV at 8. Think that you make a song as a joke and they start calling you to do concerts and you are not music, you start out as being famous in quotes, then you have to combine everything because you are becoming a singer and you had not considered it. It was a shocking moment.

—Víctor: And over time when we began to see that the group was going well, we said we have to stop or we are going to go crazy. At first it did start as a joke then we realized what happened and it went viral, so we started taking it seriously, this is a job. Even in the beginning when we knew we were going to do it as a joke, we always wanted it to be professional. We didn’t want it to sound amateurish at all and we went with a producer that we liked. Everything is well thought out and looked at, although obviously it is to laugh, but behind there is a seriousness. In the end the joke is very serious, you know?

—Tania: We said “we are going to make a group and if we make a song we are going to do it well”. We didn’t want it to sound like karaoke, so we looked for a producer, we went viral And here we are! Is strong.

– Did you feel the vertigo of leaving journalism?

—Tania: Being an artist is also complicated!

—Víctor: I have mixed feelings. My vocation and my profession is really journalism and I think many times that this is a humorous group and I don’t see myself with 50 years touring Spain singing “Macaulay Culkin” (The video for this song surpassed 4 million views on YouTube). But at the same time, what I don’t get used to is the precariousness of journalism, a profession that for me is essential in life because in the end, information is a right. I have worked in radio, on TV, in important places and it is always poorly paid. So I think that With my lifelong friend, we have done a project that comes from our imagination, everything comes from our mind, and we have been able to earn money with something with which we are not salaried, the money is generated by us and that is fantastic!

“At what point in your lives did you start making songs?”

—Tania: Always!

—Víctor: Sure, any nonsense would happen to us and we would make a song: because we ran into each other, for a friend, if Tania had an affair we would make her a song. We made a song of everything. She and I have made a group, but all our friends are to look at things with humor, even the things that have happened to us bad, bad, we make humor. We can start a conversation crying and end it freaking out with laughter, and we get the joke out of that. It is an attitude in life. Host! We are going to die, and bad things are going to happen to you and you are going to suffer, but you can take the intelligent path of life: relativize everything and make a joke.

—Tania: It comes naturally to us, we laugh at everything. So you live happier and calmer in this way.

—With the fans came the haters, too, how do they handle it?

“We don’t give it much importance.” There is an uncle, for example, who recently wrote to us and said: “These people the” ninis “(as we neither work nor study) are making money with this and they don’t deserve it.” So I say what need do you have? When I don’t like something, I wouldn’t listen to it and I wouldn’t write about it.

“Where do the songs originate?”

—Víctor: We love to look at everyday situations and find grace. There are things that happen and they are already funny. We look at costumbristas questions, the language of the street.

“What are you laughing at?”

—Víctor: We laugh at everything, everything makes us laugh. We are very easy. We love super elaborate humor and we love easy humor too. There is humor and there is humor. I highly value a person who is funny, but who is not a humorist, or a person who is a humorist and who shows the work behind him.

—Tania: It’s like that, and we do what we want. We have a super loyal audience because people come to see us at concerts over and over again.

