Social Networks Promote “Violent Extremism,” Says FBI Director

At an annual hearing held by the United States Senate Intelligence Committee, FBI Director Christopher Wray said social media promote “violent extremism” in the nation.

The criticism comes months after the violent events that occurred in the capitol of this country. On that occasion, social platforms were used as instruments of persuasion to summon people affected by former US President Donald Trump to the vicinity of the palace. This with the purpose of refuting the electoral results of the 2020 presidential elections.

Social networks “are capable of causing all kinds of damage”

The acts sounded the alarms, as regrettable events were recorded. We are talking about the deaths of six people, a situation that we hope will never happen again. This and other situations have led Wray to express that “social media has become, in many ways, the key amplifier of domestic violent extremism, just as it has for evil foreign influence.”

He adds that “the same things that attract people for good reasons are also capable of causing all kinds of harm against which we have been entrusted to try to protect the American people.”

Although the director’s words are forceful, at no time did he point to a particular social platform. In fact, he called on the American population to understand and analyze the information they see on the networks. This is to avoid spreading unfounded data threads that can indirectly cause greater harm. Therefore, people should have “higher level of insightful skepticism” when using social platforms.

Once again, the use of social networks is subject to criticism. Christopher Wray’s words call for reflection not only from Americans, but also from the leaders of the companies behind these social media tools.

