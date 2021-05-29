Social welfare Ireland PUP warning with Leo Varadkar stark rulebreaker update

Leo Varadkar has given a warning to anyone trying to skirt around the rules of the Pandemic Unemployment Payment.

The country is set to reopen further over the next few weeks, with Micheál Martin addressing the nation this evening to announce the reopening of pubs, cinemas, gyms and others.

Speaking to reporters after the Taoiseach’s announcement, Leo Varadkar said:

“In relation to people returning to work- 25,000 people cancelled their PUP payments last week. We appreciate the value of the financial support and any withdrawal of that will be gradual and won’t start until people have the opportunity to return to work.”

He was questioned as to whether there were cases of people returning to work and not coming off the PUP.

That gave him the opportunity to fire a warning to anyone who was planning to do so.

“If you refuse to take your job back when it’s offered to you, you lose your PUP entitlement and employers can report that. We will ask people to confirm that they are still eligible for PUP, that worked last summer when asked.

“As things stand, about 25,000 are coming off it a week.”









Here’s the changes set in place:

Hotels to reopen next week, on June 2

Driver theory tests and testing centres will open from June 7

The phased reopening of day centres for older people will begin on June 7

Gyms and cinemas back open on June 7

Outdoor gatherings of 100 people to be allowed in June, rising to 200 in bigger venues

Three households will be allowed to meet from July 5

Indoor pubs to reopen on July 5

Up to 500 people can go to outdoor events from July 5

International travel is set to ease mid-July

Weddings of 50 people allowed from July and 100 guests welcomed in August

From 5th August, we will see people attending indoor events, 200 at larger venues and 100 in all others

The 50% capacity restriction on public transport will be lifted,

A further increase in number attending outdoor events.

5,000 spectators can attend matches in big stadiums from August 2nd

The first trial festival of 2021 is due to be held on June 26 with 3,500 people in Phoenix Park.

Other, smaller events planned in June for Iveagh Gardens, INEC Killarney and Limerick Concert Hall, allowing 500 attendees.

Test events for sport over June/July include

Shamrock Rovers vs Finn Harps on June 11 with up to 1,000 people in Tallaght Stadium

Cork City vs Cabinteely on June 11 with up to 600 people at Turner’s Cross

Leinster vs Dragons June 11 with 1,200 spectators in the RDS

Camogie League Final in Croke Park June 20 with 3,000 spectators in Croke Park

National Athletics Championship on June 26 with 400 people allowed into the Morton Stadium in Santry

1,000 people will be allowed to attend the Racing at the Curragh