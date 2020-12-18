Sodapdf: reliable solution for editing PDF documents

- Advertisement -

With the constant advancement of technology, every day there are new and better tools available to facilitate tasks that previously would have been impossible. A good example of this is sodapdf.

It is a group of applications with different instruments that have different objectives, among them: open, view, create, convert, edit, protect and share files that are in the recognized PDF format.

The development of this new software began in 2010, by LULU Software, based in Montreal, Quebec, Canada.

Sodapdf It has been presented as a reliable, fast and secure solution to edit the content of PDF documents, as well as other great functions that position it as one of the most useful tools to work in this digital format.

Undoubtedly, the PDF format is being increasingly used by writers, researchers, teachers, students and many other users, mainly due to its easy accessibility from various devices and the provision to view documents for free.

Before sodapdf: could you edit a PDF document?

The renowned PDF format was created by the developers at Adobe Systems. Although it was incredibly adaptable to users, initially there were many limitations in terms of the possibilities of modifying the content in the documents.

To edit a document before sodapdf, it was necessary to pay a large sum of money and follow strict guidelines, which made it difficult for even the most expert people to edit the content.

Without a doubt, with the arrival of sodapdf, it is now much easier to edit everything in a document in PDF format. Do you want to know how? Next, we will tell you the 3 steps to edit a document with this digital solutions software.

Edit PDF documents in 3 simple steps

The PDF format is used to store and transmit textual and graphic information in the great digital world of the internet, but until recently, modifying the content of a PDF document was a headache.

Sodapdf has the solution in 3 steps!

Select the document in PDF format

To start editing, you must upload the document to the web from your computer or, through the cloud storage service, which could well be Dropbox or Google Drive.

Another easy way to select a document is by dragging it from the folder to the upload box on the sodapdf website.

Open sodapdf

Once the file has been successfully uploaded, it will automatically open in the sodapdf application in the selected browser.

The advantages of using this software are innumerable, but the different functions to modify PDF, are without a doubt the most useful.

Start editing

To begin modifications to your PDF document, you must access an online sodapdf account. Then, you can add text, images, modify the content and other corrections that you must make to the selected document.

The sodapdf editor is one of the great tools available to thousands of users today, all from the web using a simple, fast and functional interface.

