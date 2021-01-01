Sofía Aragón gets married: the former beauty queen showed off her engagement ring from New York

- Advertisement -

Just in time to close the year with a flourish, Sofía Aragón and Francisco Bernot have decided to get married. After a little over half a year of relationship, the young couple took the next step and decided to get engaged. The model received the ring on December 30 in New York City.

After a day of walking the streets of New York and visiting some of the most iconic places in the city, The representative of Mexico in Miss Universe 2019 lived a very special moment when her boyfriend asked her to join their lives forever. “The best city, the perfect time, the most incredible man”This is how the model announced her engagement.

The host and model shared the moment from her official Instagram account with a beautiful photograph. In the snapshot, her now fiancée is seen planting a kiss on her cheek while she, spectacular and smiling, points to her engagement ring in Times Square.

Likewise, Francisco Bernot shared a photograph embracing the model while placing a finger on her lips as a secret and, without her noticing, he shows the engagement ring, still in its box, to the camera. “Will you marry me?”, wrote in the post.

The newly engaged couple has received all kinds of compliments and congratulations from their family and friends. Until now some Mexican celebrities, such as Sofía Castro, have congratulated the couple on social media.

Comments like: “What father Sofi! Congratulations. Another stage of your life begins ”,“ What a pleasure, congratulations and a thousand blessings for you ”,“ Finally, beautiful ”and“ Don’t invent! You deserve all the happiness in the world! “, they reached the publication of the model, which already has more than a thousand comments.

The couple decided to celebrate the engagement with two very close friends to the model in a bar in the city: “Someone is going to marry us! What a thrill!” Said makeup artist Karlos Reyes in an Instagram story that the model shared. Smiling, Sofia showed off the ring to the cameras of her friends.

Cinthia Pimentel, the model’s manager, shared moments of the young couple on social networks, agreeing on how they would make the news known to the world. Both wrote the message that they shared on Instagram with more than 600 thousand followers.

Sofía Aragón and Francisco Bernot They met at the end of 2019 on a trip that the model made to Las Mañanitas, Cuernavaca. Although the chemistry between them was instantaneous, the couple separated for work reasons. However, They met again in May and decided to start a relationship.

The conductor of The voice shared photos and videos of both throughout the year. In each of them he is seen to be extremely in love. In September, Sofía shared a video singing to Francisco the love ballad “I’m not the only one” by singer Sam Smith. “Today is #thanksgiving and my greatest thanks are you,” wrote the model to accompany the video.

In recent December dates, The couple also shared that they celebrated Christmas Eve together. With the classic kiss in front of the tree, the couple wished their followers a Merry Christmas. Apparently, a marriage full of love and good wishes awaits the couple.

2020 was undoubtedly a very good year for Sofía Aragón, who also stood out for her good role as host of The voice. However, recently the model was involved in a controversy after the publication of a video in which she detailed the treatment she received from Lupita Jones.

