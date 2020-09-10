Softbank Shows Its True Intentions By Buying 'big Tech'

As a restless player outside the casino, SoftBank founder Masayoshi Son simply can’t resist a ruckus. A month after unveiling plans to create a fund to handle excess corporate cash, the Japanese conglomerate has bought at least $ 30 billion of exposure to US-listed technology stocks, with $ 4 billion in call options. . The investment reveals SoftBank’s true intentions.

The use of derivatives did not prevent Son from being labeled a whale. In terms of investment, it means that you cannot avoid moving the market. In the language of the game, it indicates the high stakes that are in dispute.

The operations, in some way, echo those of venture capital carried out by SoftBank’s Vision Fund. While most were nominally small compared to the fund’s $ 100 billion firepower, they were large enough to alter the dynamics of startup fundraising.

It is unclear whether any financial benefit will be derived from the operations. A sharp decline in US tech stocks wiped out 10% of the Nasdaq Composite Index for two days last week. SoftBank shares fell 8% after the weekend’s articles in the Financial Times and the Wall Street Journal about SoftBank’s activities.

The question is not whether the options turn out to be profitable or not. SoftBank investors can find their own leveraged exposure to publicly traded US tech stocks without Son’s help. The opacity of operations is also worrying. And that the fund mixes Son’s money with that of the company, and that it runs operations according to media reports, is a strong reminder of SoftBank’s governance issues weighing on valuation.

Market reaction suggests that SoftBank shareholders were lulled by a false sense of security about the company’s management. The stock price had more than doubled in the past six months, after pressure from hedge fund Elliott Management helped launch a divestment program that has already surpassed its goal of $ 41 billion. His discount on net asset value (a metric Son routinely highlights) had dropped to 45% at his last earnings release in August, from 63% at the end of March. If you were looking for a cheap tech value, buying more SoftBank might have been the best bet.

