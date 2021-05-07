software nfi filters death threats from criminal chats

The Netherlands Forensic Institute (NFI) has developed a computer model for investigators who read encrypted messages that criminals send to each other. The machine learning software recognizes which messages can pose a serious threat.

“I want to see blood” or “Put a bullet in the head”. These are examples of messages that were sent via EncroChat last year and from which courts still quote weekly during large criminal trials. Examples are the criminal case about the alleged drug network of Piet S., aka Dikke Piet, in The Hague, and the trial surrounding the so-called torture container in Wouwse Plantage.

About twenty million messages from tens of thousands of users, including 12,000 Dutch people, came into the hands of the police last year. This may have prevented kidnappings, torture and liquidations. EncroChat was the fourth secure criminal chat service that the police managed to crack. In March, a fifth was added with Sky ECC .

Deep learning

Searching the mountain of messages is like a needle in a haystack. The NFI’s Forensic Big Data Analysis (FBDA) team is developing models to filter life-threatening messages from hacked chat services. The EncroChat model was ready when the conversations on EncroChat poured into the police on 1 April last year.

The NFI uses deep learning, a collection of techniques with which you can teach computers to recognize language, including the criminal jargon that criminals use when they prepare for assault, kidnapping or murder. For example, they use the words sleep, pop, pop off and disappear. Europol helped to compile a list of similar words in French and English.

Threatening or non-threatening

The police officers then labeled the results as ‘threatening‘ or labeled ‘non-threatening’ and thus taught the computers more about the context of the messages.

NFI employees have entered tens of thousands of threatening and non-threatening sentences to train the model. Checked results are tagged and reloaded, which makes the computer smarter.

The NFI emphasizes that it cannot give a 100 percent guarantee and that not the computers, but the police decide whether a message is so threatening that potential victims are warned.