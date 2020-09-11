Solved a mystery, also studied by Leonardo da Vinci, about our heart

There is a mystery linked to our heart that has perplexed us for centuries. There’s a bump-like network lining our ventricles, you notice as meat trabeculae (muscle reliefs observable on the inner surface), which appear to be very important, especially while the cardiovascular system is still developing.

To try to solve the mystery, an international team of researchers compared cardiac magnetic resonance scans from around 25,000 patient records in three different health databases, which were then combined with genetic data from other people, so to have a complete window on this puzzle.

These strange folds have undoubtedly attracted attention since ancient times, so much so that the oldest depictions we have of them – in every detail – are among the notes of the great Leonardo Da Vinci. In fact, one of the most prominent bands of tissue, a thick filament of muscle in the right ventricle called the septum-marginal trabecula, is sometimes referred to as “beam moderator by Leonardo da Vinci” in his honour.

These wrinkles, in fact, could serve several functions: as a child it is likely that the irregular surface increases the surface so as to allow nutrients and oxygen to diffuse into the tissue before circulation increases. After, instead, what are they for?. “Leonardo da Vinci sketched out these intricate muscles inside the heart 500 years ago, and it’s only now that we’re starting to understand how important they are to human health.“says clinical scientist and radiologist consultant Declan O’Regan, of the MRC London Institute of Medical Sciences.

To define their actual function, the team simulated blood flowing through hearts lined up with different fractal patterns of trabeculae. Combining their observations with medical and genetic data from the UK Biobank, the experts believe the patchy texture serves to stop blood flow and help it flow more easily.

“Only the combination of genetics, clinical research and bioengineering led us to discover the unexpected role of myocardial trabeculae in the function of the adult heart.“, finally says the lead author of the study, biologist Hannah Meyer of the Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory. It is amazing to think that 500 years ago Leonardo da Vinci noticed this” feature “of our heart. This only demonstrates the genius of ‘Italian inventor, artist and scientist.