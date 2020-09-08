Latest newsTop Stories

Somalia A suicide car bomber killed five soldiers at a military base

By Brian Adam
A US soldier was also wounded in the suicide attack, photo: file
Somalia A Suicide Car Bomber Killed Five Soldiers At A

Mogadishu: A suicide bomber struck a military base in Somalia, killing five soldiers and wounding one.

A suicide bomber blew himself up in a car packed with explosives in the Somali coastal town of Kismayo, killing five and wounding one, according to the International News Agency. Done.

A Somali military spokesman said a suspicious vehicle tried to enter through the front door, but military guards opened fire on the vehicle, which blew itself up. The wounded man was a U.S. soldier.

The militant group al-Shabab claimed responsibility for the attack, claiming that 16 Somali and four US soldiers were killed in the attack, but independent sources could not confirm this.

It should be noted that the law and order situation in Somalia has deteriorated since 2008, with the internationally backed Somali government facing militant activity, with a bomb blast and shooting at a hotel in the capital last month killing 11 people. A police officer is also involved.

