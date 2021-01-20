Some Airpods Max Users Report That The Battery Drains Overnight

- Advertisement -

There are more and more reports of a battery problem on AirPods Max. This bug has been reported through Apple’s support forums such as Reddit and other websites. Some users are reporting that your headphones battery is draining from 100% to 1% or 0% overnight, even when left inside the official Apple case, which is designed to drop quickly into ultra-low power mode.

Others are reporting the drainage problem, but warning that not everyone has the exact same problem, but they claim their battery drains alarmingly higher than would be expected.

AirPods Max charging Manzana

From the Dutch web portal AppleTips the following reports were reported:

“More and more AirPods Max owners are complaining about battery problems. Users discuss the problem on Reddit, social media, Apple’s support forum, and various other forums. For example, battery draining during the day without using the AirPods Max. “

“A smart case is supplied with the headphones, when the Max is placed in the box, the power saving mode is turned on and the active connections are disconnected. In practice this does not seem to be the case, and the battery life it runs out overnight. 100% to 1% is not uncommon. “

From the forums Apple technical support some users report:

“My AirPods Max are deeply discharging overnight. They go from 90 +% to 0 overnight.”

“Yes, the exact same problem here. I fully charge my Airpods Max, carefully put them in the Apple case (which is supposed to put them in ‘low power mode’), and then when I go to use them a few hours later or the next day they make the ‘death sound’ indicating that the battery is low and I see that the battery has dropped to 1%. It is not the behavior I expect in a pair of $ 549 headphones. “

And from the well-known world forum Reddit:

“Charged them in the morning to 100% used them occasionally (2-3 hours) during the day and at night, put them in the smart case. Wake up to 0% battery.”

“Yeah, the same here. Although I used mine for an entire night. But still, when I woke up this morning, 1% was left with battery.”

AppleTips says he has firsthand experience of the problem with his own headphones.

“The AirPods Max was stored at 96% in the Smart Case around 7pm. The next morning the battery percentage had dropped to just 1% and the earbuds could no longer be used. This is not an occasional problem. Rather recurring. This makes it almost impossible to use the AirPods Max the next day because you have to charge it first. “

The problem has arisen from an update

The problem may be emerged from a firmware update released on December 18as most reports are after that date.

This problem does not appear to occur when the headphones are used only with an iPhone, but when connected to an Apple TV or non-Apple device. There doesn’t seem to be any coherent solution yet, but several “tricks” have emerged different that seem to have worked for some of those affected.

Force restart the AirPods Max by pressing and holding the noise control button and digital crown until the orange light appears.

Restoring AirPods Max to factory settings by doing the above and holding both until the status light turns white.

Manually disconnecting the AirPods Max connection after using them through your device’s Bluetooth settings.

Disabling automatic switching by device.

Using the Max with just one device, for example your iPhone.

