Some application to improve the Apple Music experience

Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
Although iOS comes with a native Apple Music app, developers have been using the MusicKit API to create new experiences for those who subscribe to Apple’s streaming service. If you are an Apple Music subscriber and want to find out how to better enjoy your music library with unique features, we have selected some application to enhance your Apple Music experience.
Next
Instead of acting as an alternative player to Apple Music, the app brings features to help you rediscover your current music library. Next uses algorithms to generate smart playlists. And also something called Magic DJs, which contains a mix of songs from your favorite artists and genres.
Although it is always good to discover new songs, sometimes we have great songs in our library that end up being forgotten after some time. This is why one of my favorite Next features is the forgotten song playlist; It does exactly what its name suggests. Gather all your favorite songs from the past in one place.
You will also find other smart playlists with the most played songs from specific artists and genres. Not to mention the playlist with songs that you added to your library but never played. Playlists are automatically generated based on Apple Music data and are updated every time you open the app.
Marvis
Maybe you are someone who is subscribed to Apple Music but doesn’t like the official Music app. The Marvis app is a great alternative to the official Apple Music app. Since it brings all the features that you expect to allow you to browse your music library by albums, playlists, genres and more.
The home screen of the app can be customized with just the sections you need and the way you want. For example, you can choose from recently played songs, most played songs, favorite songs, top charts, new releases, radio stations, and more to make your home experience unique within the app.
Another cool feature of the Marvis app is a gesture-accessible side menu, which is great for when you have to use the phone with one hand. You will also find a cool and intuitive interface that works in both portrait and landscape mode.
Soor, another application to improve your experience with Apple Music
Like Marvis, Soor is another alternative to the official Apple Music app for iOS, and it also brings cool features for users who are not satisfied with the default iPhone Music app. Soor’s interface is highly customizable with options to change startup sections, set a light or dark theme, rearrange playlists, and more.
Besides local music library sections like albums and playlists, you can also add. For you, New Songs, Hot Tracks and other sections directly from Apple Music. With a feature called Magic Mix, you can create Genius-like playlists with filters for artists, albums, genres, composers, play counts, and more.
MusicHarbor
Apple Music doesn’t provide a way to follow your favorite artists to track their latest and upcoming albums and songs, but MusicHarbor does just that. Rather than offering suggestions or working as an alternative player to Apple Music, MusicHarbor is designed for users who know exactly who they want to follow.
You just open the app, search for artists, and start following them, and MusicHarbor does the rest. The application brings a list of all the albums released by each artist, and also shows any upcoming content, such as singles and video clips. You can also enable push notifications to be notified every time one of the artists you follow releases a new song.
In addition, MusicHarbor has a button that redirects you to a web page with the latest news about the artist and a dedicated tab to show any scheduled concert. There are also widgets, iCloud data sync, and theme options available to users.
Longplay, another application to improve your experience with Apple Music
Longplay is also an interesting application that was introduced this year to allow users to rediscover their music library. Unlike all the other apps on this list, Longplay focuses on browsing entire albums and playlists you have, excluding those that you have added only a few of their songs to the Apple Music library.
Once you open the app, it only displays the artwork for your albums and playlists. You can rearrange the main view of the application by selecting only albums, playlists or using one of the smart “Sort by” options. There are no additional options or anything to make you wonder where to start. All you need to do is tap on an album or playlist and start listening to it.
By long pressing the albums, Longplay offers options to play it in shuffle mode or to use AirPlay. It is a fun app and Apple Music users should give it a try. With this application to improve Apple Music you can see the music with all the album covers, instead of written.
With these apps, you can definitely have a whole new experience with Apple Music. You can replace the official Music app or rediscover songs that you don’t even remember right now.
It is worth mentioning that although these apps work best with an Apple Music subscription. They also work with songs purchased from the iTunes Store or synced from a computer to the Music application.