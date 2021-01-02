Some application to improve the Apple Music experience

MusicHarbor

Apple Music doesn’t provide a way to follow your favorite artists to track their latest and upcoming albums and songs, but MusicHarbor does just that. Rather than offering suggestions or working as an alternative player to Apple Music, MusicHarbor is designed for users who know exactly who they want to follow.

You just open the app, search for artists, and start following them, and MusicHarbor does the rest. The application brings a list of all the albums released by each artist, and also shows any upcoming content, such as singles and video clips. You can also enable push notifications to be notified every time one of the artists you follow releases a new song.

In addition, MusicHarbor has a button that redirects you to a web page with the latest news about the artist and a dedicated tab to show any scheduled concert. There are also widgets, iCloud data sync, and theme options available to users.

Longplay, another application to improve your experience with Apple Music

Longplay is also an interesting application that was introduced this year to allow users to rediscover their music library. Unlike all the other apps on this list, Longplay focuses on browsing entire albums and playlists you have, excluding those that you have added only a few of their songs to the Apple Music library.

Once you open the app, it only displays the artwork for your albums and playlists. You can rearrange the main view of the application by selecting only albums, playlists or using one of the smart “Sort by” options. There are no additional options or anything to make you wonder where to start. All you need to do is tap on an album or playlist and start listening to it.

By long pressing the albums, Longplay offers options to play it in shuffle mode or to use AirPlay. It is a fun app and Apple Music users should give it a try. With this application to improve Apple Music you can see the music with all the album covers, instead of written.