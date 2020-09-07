Latest news

Some broadcasters and Gaeltacht programs shortlisted for radio awards

By Brian Adam
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

673 entries were received for this year’s IMRO awards and 102 judges screened them

Some broadcasters and Gaeltacht programs shortlisted for radio awards

A number of broadcasters and Gaeltacht programs are among the nominees for this year’s IMRO radio awards.

RTÉ Raidió na Gaeltachta has received two nominations in the Irish language broadcasting category, one for Bladhaire, the magazine program presented by Áine Ní Bhreisleáin, and one for Our Pair, a documentary made by Dónall Mac Ruairí about a couple who adopted two children.

BBC Radio Ulster is named in the same section of its edition Taste of Music broadcast from Showy Road and KCLR has been nominated for the program Music Tonight. The program is current affairs Flash on Newstalk also competing for the Irish language award.

Two well-known broadcasters from An Cheathrú Rua in the Connemara Gaeltacht have been nominated for this year’s awards. There is an edition of it Saturday with Cormac Ó hEadhra discussed the issue of PPE in designated nursing homes in the current affairs program section of the year and Máire Treasa Ní Cheallaigh has been nominated in the ‘Sports Broadcaster of the Year’ category for her work with Newstalk.

Renowned writer Darach Mac Con Iomaire is one of the nominees in the drama category as he competes for his play Bed of Death.

673 entries were received for this year’s IMRO awards and 102 judges screened them. This year’s award ceremony for the Covid-19 pandemic will be online.

