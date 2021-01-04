Some buyers discover how to get Xiaomi chargers for less than € 0.01

- Advertisement -

The Xiaomi Mi 11 has already been put on sale in China and is the first smartphone from the Chinese manufacturer that does not come with a charger and a USB cable in the box. However, Xiaomi has provided an option for buyers to receive these accessories at no additional cost. Now, it seems that some Chinese buyers have found a way to get practically free chargers without buying the phone. By choosing the Mi 11 pack that comes with the charger and cable at no additional cost, you receive a 55W Xiaomi charger that costs ¥ 99 (~ € 12.50) if you buy it separately. According to MyDrivers, some buyers have found that they can get the charger for just ¥ 0.01 (~ € 0.0013) without having to buy a phone. The trick is that when you select the pack with charger, the payment page unfolds the pack into two different items in the order. As seen in the attached image, when you buy the Mi 11 8 + 256GB pack which is priced at ¥ 4,299 (~ € 542), two separate items appear at the time of purchase:

the Xiaomi Mi 11 priced at ¥ 4,298.99 (~ € 542)

the 55W Xiaomi GaN charger priced at ¥ 0.01 (~ € 0.0013)

Some buyers have decided to take advantage of the system through a rather reprehensible tactic: ordering both products and then requesting the return of the phone, keeping the charger. Thus, when the cost of the phone is returned, which is ¥ 4,298.99, they will have managed to buy the 55W charger for less than a euro cent. With the phone just going on sale, it seems unlikely that any of the buyers who decided to return their orders have received a refund. However, some Chinese buyers already claim to have succeeded with this dubious ruse.