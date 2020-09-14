Some of the oldest monuments in the world may be found in Saudi Arabia

Throughout Saudi Arabia there are vast stone structures called “mustatils“(Arabic word for rectangle). Reported in 2017, these structures appear to be some of the oldest monuments in the world, dating back about 7,000 years, according to archaeologists in an article recently published in The Holocene journal.

Radiocarbon dating indicates that people have built these “rectangles” around 5000 BC. “The phenomenon represents a notable development of monumental architecture, as hundreds of these structures were built in northwestern Arabia“, the researchers write in their paper.”It represents one of the first large-scale forms of construction of monumental stone structures in the world“.

The structures are made up of low stone walls with varying dimensions: some measure less than 15 meters, while the largest about 616 meters long. IS “It is entirely possible that these structures were visually spectacular, and perhaps extensively paintedlead study author Huw Groucutt told Live Science.

Few artifacts were found within the mustatils, suggesting that the structures were not occupied or used all year round. It is not yet clear, however, what types of rituals were conducted in these places. If the structures had actually been built around 5000 BC, they would have been used when the climate in Saudi Arabia was wetter than it is today. “Between 10,000 and 6,000 years ago“.

Also, do you know when the construction of the world’s first temple dates back? About 12,000 years ago in southern Turkey.