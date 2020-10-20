Some Pixel 5 have a manufacturing problem

Pixel launches tend to be somewhat bumpy, and Google’s latest flagship is no exception. Some early Pixel 5 buyers are complaining on forums like XDA Developers and Google’s own that there is a gap between the body of the phone and the screen that shouldn’t exist. These gaps are normally small and only affect one corner or side, but they are perfectly visible. Although the Pixel 5 appears to be fully functional, there are concerns that these gaps between the screen and the body will allow dust and water to enter, which would derail IP68 certification. Therefore, it is not only an aesthetic question. It is not known how common this problem is or what the cause could be, although appearances indicate that it could be a quality problem in the first production run. Owners who have traded in the devices say they have received similarly affected units.