Some specifications of the Samsung Galaxy S22 are leaked

There is no doubt that smartphones have become part of our lives. We have become consumers of technology, and when it comes to smartphones, even more. Who doesn’t want a next-generation mobile device?

The point here is that leakers are given the task of obtaining first-hand information that points to releases that have not yet been made. The main reason is to create expectations, while gaining popularity among users of the brands in question. Based on this, a recent leak notes that the Samsung Galaxy S22 will be thinner than its predecessor.

Yes, as you read, we are talking about a model that comes to replace a smartphone that has not even hit the market. It sounds crazy, but it is reality. Twitter user Mauri QH shared a post referring to the S22’s size and battery.

S22 the whole lineup is thinner with less batteryon the current prototypes pic.twitter.com/potJOVi95j – Mauri QHD (@MauriQHD) November 16, 2020

“S22, the whole line is thinner, with less battery in current prototypes,” he notes in the Tweet.

The Galaxy S22 battery could be less than 5,000 mAh

Recall that the Samsung Galaxy S21 has a release date for the first days of 2021. A series of leaks around this, have let us see part of its characteristics. A 6.8-inch screen equipped with 2X Dynamic AMOLED technology. In addition to a powerful 108 megapixel main camera.

As for the S21 battery, it is speculated that this will be 5,000 mAh, a similarity that draws from the Samsung of the S20. If we stop for a moment, we note that the next Galaxy S22 will have a less autonomy than two previous generations. Instead of improving, they regress, the leaker is right to worry.

So far, what has been indicated here focuses on speculation, estimates made based on a mobile that has not yet been released on the market. But, they certainly fill us with curiosities.

