Some Tesla Model 3 will arrive in 2021 with a plus of autonomy

Although we have always heard stories about workshops that could do magic and print more autonomy to a car thanks to some accessories, the truth is that it was not until the arrival of the Tesla and its system copied from smartphones that we understood that a good wireless update it could work miracles by adding a few extra miles of power or range.

But despite these small amounts that are being earned thanks to improved firmwares, there is nothing like redesigning or evolving hardware to make its efficiency noticeable throughout the vehicle. And that seems to be the North Americans, who are preparing an additional autonomy for 2021 thanks to the changes they have introduced in some of the components of their Model 3.

Up to 5% more power

Although we are waiting for Tesla to make public what its new milestones are in terms of battery manufacturing (more cells in the same space), for now the current owners of a Model 3 have to settle for what they have Y wait for Elon Musk to find a way to get more of the same. Which seems to have happened.

ALY SONG REUTERS

And it is that according to some media, Tesla just improved the energy density that can be stored in the 2,170 cells of a Model 3 by 5%, a percentage that might seem scarce to us but which represents an improvement of about 7 kWh compared to a pack that currently has 75 kWh. That leaves for some Model 3s next year a total of 82 kWh. That extra autonomy means that a vehicle from next year will be able to do more kilometers with the same battery pack.

That 5% increase in the energy storage capacity of batteries will translate into some Model 3 next year will have an extra range of about 50 kilometers (30 miles, approx.) That will never hurt us, both when making long-distance trips and when moving around our city to do whatever it takes. This improvement, as we say, It will arrive with the new 2021 Model 3s and, very presumably, the long-range AWD, so those who buy it on those dates will benefit from that extra autonomy that brings the total figure to almost 570 kilometers (353 miles). It remains to be seen that the brand will decide to apply these improvements also to other models in the range.