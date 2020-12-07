Sony and other Japanese manufacturers push for renewables

Sony and other Japanese firms push for renewables. Customers like Apple have committed to carbon-neutral supply chains as early as 2030. But even the iPhone giant can’t force change if politicians are left behind.

The CEOs of Sony, Nissay Asset Management, Kao (shampoo) and Ricoh (printers) met with a minister on November 18 to discuss the matter. They said that in Europe they could use up to 50% renewable energy, while in Japan the figure is usually 1%. This puts them in a bind, as their big buyers are demanding a drastic change.

More and more multinationals are adhering to stringent Scope 3 targets, which require their own operations and those of their suppliers to reduce or eliminate emissions. Apple, Facebook or Ikea have adopted ambitious goals, and the list grows: this week, the diamond specialist De Beers and Nestlé.

Although this seems to transfer the problem to third parties, it is better than if the large companies turned a blind eye as in the past. Multinational supply chains were responsible for a fifth of CO2 emissions in 2016, according to University College London and Tianjin University. The targets cross borders and prevent companies from simply outsourcing emissions.

But not all his efforts will be enough unless the politicians accelerate. Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga has pledged to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050. China’s deadline is 2060. Other manufacturing countries are even less ambitious, planning to cut emissions rather than eradicate them. While cleaner energy is becoming more affordable, investment in infrastructure is a barrier to entry for emerging markets.

Major manufacturers could migrate to clean energy providers rather than risk waiting. If Apple and its peers prove to be true to their word, those who can’t or won’t move forward may lose out.

