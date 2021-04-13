Sony announces pricing for BRAVIA XR A80J, its new OLED TVs

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

Announced at CES 2021 in January, the TV Sony BRAVIA XR A80J It may not be the company’s largest model in its lineup this year, but that doesn’t mean it’s any less attractive. And it is that with a 65-inch OLED panel, more than enough to more than cover the needs of any home, this model will be presented with all the advantages announced for this new family of televisions.

Built around a panel with 4K resolution (3,840 x 2,160 dots) and XR OLED Contrast Pro technology, to provide not only higher brightness, but also improve color rendering. To manage these and many other functions, the TV relies on your Bravia XR Cognitive image processor, the element on which Sony focuses in relation to its commitment to intelligent processing functions.

A new processor that promises to treat image processing in the same way that the human brain does, dividing the image into several sections and then discovering where the focal point is. That takes into account factors such as color, contrast, and details, so it is the most important part of the content that is emphasized.

On the audio side, the addition of technology will stand out Acoustic Surface Audio + from Sony, which basically turns the entire box into a speaker. Although of course, we can also connect any external speaker system, with the support of Dolby Atmos and DTS audio in the enhanced IMAX mode.

Along with four HDMI ports, there is an Ethernet connection, RF input, composite, RS-232C, WiFi 802.11ac and Bluetooth 4.2, plus two additional USB ports and digital audio output, and a three-way stand that can be adjusted to fit into tighter spaces, as well as to accommodate a sound bar.

As with the other Sony models, we will also have integrated Google TV, native Google Assistant support, Works With Alexa and Apple HomeKit for voice control, and Apple AirPlay 2 for wireless connection and streaming.

But that’s not all, as the Sony Bravia XR A80J will include access to BRAVIA CORE, Sony’s new streaming service, which will add more than 100 films from the Sony Pictures catalog, some of them in IMAX format and that, through Pure Stream lossless compression technology, will offer us a quality equivalent to BD UHD almost without losses, with streams of up to 80 Mbps.

Availability and price

As we anticipated, this time we are talking about the medium model of the new BRAVIA XR A80J series, with 65 inches. Although like its panel, the price seems to be quite broad, currently available for pre-order under a starting price of $ 2,798, having already advanced the start of its distribution for next April 19.