Sony announces which phones and when they will update to Android 11

Android 11 is about to reach its first three months of life, but in all this time there have been very few manufacturers to update their devices to the new version of the mobile operating system, but this has begun to change in recent weeks.

Many manufacturers have committed to updating their devices between the end of this year and the beginning of 2021, with Sony the latest manufacturer to announce its update schedule.

The Sony Xperia update schedule

Sony’s German division has officially announced the arrival of Android 11 for its Xperia, confirming which models and when they will begin to receive the long-awaited update.

At the moment it has only confirmed the update of Android 11 for four models. The first Sony to receive the new version will be the Xperia 1 II from December 2020. Then it will be followed by the Xperia 5 II and Xperia 10 II, which will update at the end of January 2021, and a month later the Xperia 1 and Xperia 5. At the moment there are no more confirmed models.

With Android 11, the Sony Xperia will enjoy the new management of conversations, chat bubbles, screen recording, Google Home integration, privacy and security improvements, among other new features.

More information | Sony