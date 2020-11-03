Sony Bravia A8H, Analysis of an OLED with good image quality

We are days away from the next generation consoles being launched and also the offers of the Good end. Undoubtedly many users are looking to find the best Smart tv, either to better exploit existing consoles or possibly a PS5, Xbox Series X / S and even a Pc. Sony has always been a benchmark in image quality and especially in processing through its chips X1 Ultimate, same that integrates in the screen that we evaluate. Next, we give you our verdict of the Bravia OLED A8H 55 ”.

Design

This TV can be mounted on the wall by means of a bracket VESA 300 x 300 or it can simply be placed on a table that has a wide base, since this model is one that is supported by two legs at the ends. The edges on the other hand are narrow and the screen per se is very thin. It weighs approximately 18.6 kilograms with the supports and 16.8 kg without them.

At the rear you can connect a RF antenna, a LAN cable, optical digital, RS-232C, 3 HDMI (one of them ARC) and has a USB port. On the side it has an IR input, a composite video input, a headphone output, 2 USB ports and another HDMI.

Supported formats

The Sony Bravia A8H supports Full HD @ 120 Hz, 1440p @ 60 hz and 4K @ 60 hz. The video formats that it integrates are HDR 10, HLG Y Dolby Vision with Vivid, Standard, Cinema, Game, Graphics, Photo, Custom, Dolby Vision Bright, Dolby Vision Dark and calibrated by Netflix.

Audio

This display has the technology of Acoustic Surface Audio of 2.2 that outputs the sound through the screen and is compatible with Dolby formats, Dolby Atmos Y DTS.

In this evaluation we connect it to an audio bar Sony SA-CT800 2.1 channels and they synced seamlessly.

Regardless of whether we use the acoustic panel or an external audio system, it has the standard audio modes, dialogue, cinema, music, sports and Dolby.

Image

This OLED provides good contrasts, blacks and color uniformity, the reflections on the other hand are not so noticeable due to the type of panel and it has a good rescaling of HD or Full HD sources, but if it lacks the possibility of reaching 120 Hz to be an option to fully exploit the new generation consoles or GPUS such as the GeForce RTX 3080 via HDMI 2.1. In the same way, the lack of technologies such as AMD Freesync or G-Sync from NVIDIA as the LG BX OLED, relegate her from putting her on the radar of early adopters.

software

By integrating Android TV As an operating system, it has endless possibilities of interconnection and applications that you can install on its 16 GB of internal storage, however, it is compatible with Alexa, Google Assistant and is compatible with Apple Airplay or Homekit, although we would have liked it to integrate Apple tv like some Smart TV’s of this price point.

The remote control can serve as a microphone to activate the functions of the smart assistants and thus be able to control the television by voice

CONCLUSION The Sony Bravia OLED A8H is a great display with a phenomenal picture and functions for everyday use as well as for today’s consoles. But it remains far from being contemplated for those looking for compatibility of 4K 120 Hz formats that new generation platforms will demand.

THE BEST The picture

Supports Dolby and DTS formats

The Acoustic Surface

Compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant WORST Does not support 4K 120Hz

Doesn’t have Apple TV

Rating: 8.5