Sony could compromise 3 Android updates starting from the Xperia 1 II

According to the Chinese blog ITHome, Sony will announce a battery replacement program for some of its older Xperia smartphone models. The replacement program will be available in certain regions, but we do not have a list of which ones will be included at this time. What we do know are the devices that will be part of this initiative, which are mainly flagships: Xperia XZ, Xperia XZs, Xperia XZ1, Xperia XZ Premium, Xperia XZ2 and Xperia XZ3. The average price of the battery replacement will be around 230 yuan, that is, only 30 euros. The source also reveals that users will also get a free USB-C charging cable and a 10% discount on other repairs. Another surprise of the day is that Sony has promised that the Xperia 1 II will receive a total of three updates to the operating system. This is good news for Sony phone owners, especially now that Samsung has also announced three updates to its flagships. The Xperia 1 II has yet to receive the Android 11 update, but its latest update brings the October security patch to the phone. The Xperia 5 II, its second flagship, does not yet have Android 11.