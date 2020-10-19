Sony presents its first screen with ‘spatial reality’ technology, what is it?

In recent times, concepts that until a few years ago no one knew what they meant have proliferated as if they were neighborhood slang: virtual reality (VR) has had a little more travel in the last quarter of a century, but in what Augmented reality (AR) is concerned, its takeoff is relatively recent. So as they say, There are not two without three, so Sony has put into circulation a third reality, the space one.

This is how he has officially presented it, not so much as an idea to work on in the future as through a reality that takes the form of a monitor and that it has the quality of adapting what we see to the position with which we look at it. In other words, if we place a three-dimensional object on the screen, we will be able to contemplate any of its angles without having to rotate them with the keys or the mouse: we just have to angle to one side or the other to see different perspectives.

Is it a holographic effect?

This monitor is named after Spatial Reality Display (SR Display) and the market has been launched, especially for creators, for professionals that take care of the design of any type of object. It does not matter if it is a clock, a 3D environment for a movie or a building, with it you can have quick access to every corner of the design in a way that, those who have tried it, define as natural since depending on the direction in the one that we move our eyes and head, so we can see the result. And with a three-dimensional effect for which you will not need special glasses.

Is about a screen that tracks how our eyes move, millimetrically, so it takes that data to always offer the 3D perspective that best suits that moment. And Sony has achieved this thanks to a high-speed vision sensor and a real-time rendering algorithm that allows the three-dimensional model to be perceived as if it were a real object. Some have called it the holographic effect, which it resembles.

The screen has a 15.6-inch LCD panel and mounts a lens that Sony describes as micro-optical and that is located on the top of the SR Display, as if it were a laptop camera. The difference is that this sensor is capable of dividing the image into two halves, one for the left eye and the other for the right, in such a way that it offers a “stereoscopic naked eye” display without special glasses or anything. If you have tried a New Nintendo 3DS surely you already know what the concept is.

Is Sony’s SR display only works with professional software to integrate into the development process and the work of 3D designers and, if you are interested in your profession, you should know that you will have it for sale next November at a price of $ 4,999, that is, about 4,280 euros to change.

