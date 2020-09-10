Tech NewsSmart Gadgets

Sony presents three new 4K HDR projectors that will fill your living room with cinema

By Brian Adam
Sony presents three new 4K HDR projectors that will fill your living room with cinema
Sony Presents Three New 4k Hdr Projectors That Will Fill

Sony is one of the great image and sound brands of all time, one that cares about innovating but, above all, about installing the best possible components in their devices. It is evident that afterwards you have to go through the box and the invoice is not cheap, But in return we take home devices that last for years, keeping their performance at the top of the market. And something like that happens with the three 4K HDR projectors that you just introduced.

It’s about the models VPL-VW590ES and VPL-VW790ES belonging to the same range, and the VPL-GTZ380, which agree to offer Native 4K Home Cinema (4096 x 2160) with SXRD panel. In all cases we are talking about projectors that offer a sharp, precise image quality, with vivid colors and with processing technologies that improve any emission source that we use. Not surprisingly, they all have the X1 processor installed, a new chip that the Japanese pride themselves on remembering that it is the same that they already install in some of their best televisions.

Quality above all

The models VPL-VW590ES and VPL-VW790ES are variants of the same range that, in addition to the above, improve their Dynamic HDR thanks to a system that is capable of analyzing each scene to adjust the contrast. In this way, light sequences are brighter and dark sequences are deeper. In addition, the two projectors include what Sony has called “digital focus optimization”, which is responsible for compensating for optical degradation to sharpen the image in any of its corners.

New 4K HDT VPL-VW590ES and VPL-VW790ES projectors from Sony.

Also, these VPL-VW590ES and VPL-VW790ES feature “Reality Creation” super-resolution technology, developed by Sony itself, and that allows a FullHD or 2K source to be rescaled with 4K quality to be displayed with total clarity and quality, even improving the textures of all objects and people with greater definition. If you are interested, its price ranges from 11,999 euros for the 790ES model to 6,999 for the 590ES.

Sony VPL-GTZ380 4K SDR projector.

For its part, the VPL-GTZ380 goes one step further by further enhancing the brightness and contrast of the scene, in what Sony defines as greater “image expression” thanks to improved performance from its HDR technology. It incorporates a native 0.74 “4K SXRD panel and offers improved light stability thanks to a laser light source that reaches 10,000 lumens, so there is no loss of brightness at any time during projection. that the price has not transcended but that we already warned you that the other two models will even seem cheap.

