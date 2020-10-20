Little by little Apple opens its hand and ventures to cross unknown terrain, whenever its video streaming platform (and movie rental and sale) is reaching more sites which are not the devices of Cupertino. First it was Amazon’s Fire TV Stick and now it is the turn of one of the most relevant brands in the Smart TV market.

The fact is that just a few hours ago, Sony announced from San Diego that all users of “select smart TVs “in its range will be able to enjoy all the content of Apple TV +, as well as your purchases and rentals acquired through the iTunes Store of your iPhone, iPad or Mac since, at the moment, there is no other way to acquire them either through websites or other platforms.

Progressive publication of the application

For now New Apple TV App Comes to X900H Series TV Owners via a software update they already have available. Once installed, the Smart TV will be able to access all the original fictions of the Cupertino people, as well as the user’s library where their purchases and rentals obtained through the Apple store are stored. The rest of users will have to wait “at the end of the year”.

Sony Bravia OLED from 2019. Sony

It is important to say that, with the arrival of Apple TV to Sony televisions, not only do they win in original series and movies, but users will also be able to send content faster from their iPhone, iPad or Mac, thanks to the Airplay standard of Californians. Remember that this system is the equivalent of the old Google Cast on Android that is behind the Chromecast and other compatible devices: it will only be necessary to take a video or a photograph from the gallery of the smartphone, tablet or computer, to quickly project it on television and enjoy it. Something similar happens with himthe compatibility of some of these Smart TVs with HomeKit, which will make it easier for the user to control these televisions through the Home app, or Apple’s own assistant, Siri.

If you have a Sony Smart TV you will have to wait for the Japanese to make official the list of models that will allow the installation of Apple TV since, apart from those belonging to the X900H series, from the company speak of an availability in the some “select 2018 models and most 2019 and 2020 models. ”