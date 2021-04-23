Sony renews its portable air conditioner: now it absorbs more heat, weighs less and resists (a little) to sweat

- Advertisement -

One of the most peculiar devices released by Sony in 2019 was the Reon Pocket. It is not a device that we have seen a lot on the street because, unfortunately, it has not officially left Japan. And what is the Reon Pocket? In a nutshell, a pocket air conditioner (or rather, a T-shirt) that serves to raise or lower the temperature of our body through thermoelectric cooling.

Well, now the Japanese company has launched the Reon Pocket 2, a device that improves on its predecessor and that, according to Sony, can absorb twice the heat, resists a little sweat, is lighter and, not least, it can be used on any shirt thanks to a coupling. A most curious device that you can already buy in Japan for 114 euros to change.

A wearable to control our body temperature

How does the Reon Pocket work? The idea is relatively simple. The device has a term module called Peltier. This is a semiconductor that heats up on one side and cools down on the other when it receives power. According to Sony, the device is capable of reducing body temperature by up to 13 degrees in summer and increasing it to 8.3 degrees in winter.

The new version has four temperature levels (the old one had three) and the thermal surface material is made of SUS316L stainless steel. According to the company, thanks to this new material and the new drive circuit, it is possible to apply more power to the thermal module, resulting in “approximately twice the endothermic performance of conventional products.”

Another interesting novelty is in the resistance to sweat. The previous model was not resistant to sweat and was designed to work from home or to wear in moments of little physical effort. The Reon Pocket 2, however, has been treated to seal the hot and cold parts that adhere to the skin, as well as various internal parts. It is not that we can carry it while we run, but they do assure from Sony that can be used in active settings like golf or walking.

Like the previous model, the Reon Pocket 2 has Bluetoot 5.0 LE, so it can be connected to the mobile (iOS 13 / Android 8 or higher) to be controlled from it. The device has an autonomy of up to 4 hours with the lowest cooling or heating level and up to one hour in maximum performance mode. It charges via the USB Type-C port in two and a half hours.

And can it be worn with any shirt? Yes, now, yes. The original Reon Pocket could only be used with a series of proprietary shirts, but the new model can be used on any shirt thanks to a coupling. This is sold separately and costs 11 euros to change. The Reon Pocket 2, meanwhile, it costs 114 euros to change and, for now, he stays in Japan.