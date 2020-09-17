Sony sets price and release date to its new PlayStation 5

If a week ago Microsoft was forced to take the step of officially announcing the prices and launch date of its new Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S – because of a leak – a few hours ago Sony has put an end to the mystery of knowing when and at what prices we will be able to buy their new consoles for next Christmas.

And the truth is that This upcoming battle in the new generation looks a lot like what happened in November 2013, when Sony and Microsoft bets hit the market just a week apart. Of course, it seems that on this occasion those from Redmond seem to have learned their lesson and will not repeat the mistake of putting on sale a console 100 euros more expensive than their competition, because of an accessory that over the years has remained of course it didn’t make any sense: Kinect.

With the above on the table, it must be said that the new PS5 will arrive in Spain, and the rest of Europe, on November 19 although the machine will be available a week before, on the 12th, in the US, Japan, Mexico, Canada. Australia, New Zealand and South Korea. In this way, it is delayed nine days in our country with respect to Microsoft’s plans, which will bring its consoles to our stores on November 10.

In equal conditions

Unlike what happened, the two consoles in contention, the ones with the highest performance, PS5 and Xbox Series X, will be available in stores at a price of 499 euros so it will be the home game catalog, or the user’s inclinations for one brand or another, which unbalances the balance. On paper, the technical power is next to the Microsoft machine, but it is the name of the exclusive games and the success of the PS4 that protects the Japanese console.

Prices around the world for the new PS5. Sony

Yes, For the first time in the history of consoles, we will have two purchase alternatives for the day one launch. On the Sony side, we will have a PS5 Digital Edition, without a blu-ray reader, which will cost us 399 euros and which becomes a really interesting alternative if buying in physical format gives you an allergy. However, Xbox Series S bets on an even lower price but at the cost of having a low cost next.gen with less power than the Xbox Series X. You have both PS5 models to reserve in some establishments starting today.

