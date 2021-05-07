Sony sued for ‘overpricing’ PlayStation games

Sony has been sued by a group of US consumers for allegedly keeping the prices of its PlayStation games artificially high.

For two years now, Sony has no longer allowed online stores such as Amazon, Best Buy and Walmart to sell the download codes for the games. This Sony could count as a monopoly high prices, finding the plaintiffs.

According to consumers, prices charged by Sony are significantly higher than their physical counterparts sold in a competitive retail market.

People would pay 175 percent more for downloadable games than for the same games that are available on disk, the consumer group says. Sony has not yet responded to the matter.