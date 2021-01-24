Sony thinks about the return of the Xperia Compact range: here are the first renderings

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

Sony would be thinking about the return of the Compact series of smartphones after three years of their abandonment due to the preference of mobile devices with a larger display: after the first rumors of November, in fact, the first series of renderings of the future Xperia Compact range.

Thanks to tipster Steve Hemmerstoffer, otherwise known as OnLeaks on the Voice social network, we now have the first images of the possible compact models repurposed after the launch of the iPhone 12 mini by Apple. The dimensions of this Xperia Compact, which you can see on the cover and at the bottom of this article, would be equal to 140 x 68.9 x 8.9mm, making it very likely the use of a 5.5-inch display with extremely thin bezels and teardrop notch to house the 8 megapixel front camera.

Later, however, we would speak of a vertical camera module equipped with two sensors (13 megapixel main and secondary not specified yet) and LED flash. Then there would be the lateral fingerprint sensor, together with the buttons for adjusting the volume and turning on the smartphone, and also the 3.5 mm jack for earphones. It is not known, however, what will be under the body, although it is highly probable the 5G network support. Since these are simple rumors, however, we just have to wait for news directly from Sony.

The Japanese company, during CES 2021, instead presented the new range of televisions designed also for the new generation consoles.