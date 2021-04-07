Sony warms up for the presentation of its next Xperia with a two-minute video

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

Sony has marked a date in red on the presentation calendar for tech media and users. Specifically, it has marked in red on April 14, the day on which we will meet new models of its Xperia line, presumably the Sony Xperia 1 III, or Sony Xperia 1 (mark) III, and perhaps some other additional model.

And a week after the event, the Japanese firm has published a video of two minutes and five seconds in which it boasts of ecosystem. A video in which we can see both its division of PlayStation desktop consoles and its line of Sony Alpha cameras. And of course, we also have space for headphones (some mobile companions) and Xperia phones.

Xperia 1 and 10 III on the way, and something else?

April 14, the date by which Sony must unveil at least one mobile phone, the Sony Xperia 1 III, and will probably be accompanied by the Sony Xperia 10 III in the middle line as it happened in previous years. And to prepare for the event, Sony has published a video in which it boasts ecosystem muscle ranging from the PlayStation to its sound systems, through the Xperia.

As expected, there is no new detail in the video that anticipates what is to come. We only see the Xperia 1 II and Xperia Pro, some posing and others in production tasks, but no clue about the future Sony Xperia 1 III of which, however, we do already have several leaks on the table thanks to various lapses in the design and production chain.

We expect the Xperia 1 III and Xperia 10 III for April 14, although there may be surprises

In the data leaked so far, and which of course is not official, we have found a 6.5-inch screen with OLED technology, 4K resolution and 21: 9 aspect, following the lines set by the firm in previous years. Of course, in the leak it is said that the Xperia 1 III will arrive with 5G in addition to having the side fingerprint reader, a double front speaker and a dedicated button for personalized shortcuts. And yes, it seems that the tray for the microSD and the headphone jack will remain.

As for the Xperia 10 III, the leaked data has told us that it will arrive with a Snapdragon 765G up front and with a minimum of 6GB of RAM, in addition to having Android 11. We are waiting for both phones to be presented to confirm each of their characteristics and prices, and check if we will have any additional surprises at the event, remember, from the next April 14.